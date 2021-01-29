Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Has $257,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lowered its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 88,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 855.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Willie A. Deese sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $510,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.47.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,581. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of -240.61, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.02 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

