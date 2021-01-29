Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.98 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Hugo Boss from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

