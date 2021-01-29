Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.90 ($32.82).

ETR BOSS opened at €30.75 ($36.18) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.27 and its 200 day moving average is €24.40. Hugo Boss AG has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €45.37 ($53.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -15.47.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

