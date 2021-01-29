Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.90 ($32.82).

ETR BOSS opened at €30.75 ($36.18) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €27.27 and its 200 day moving average is €24.40. Hugo Boss AG has a fifty-two week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a fifty-two week high of €45.37 ($53.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -15.47.

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

