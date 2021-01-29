Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.35.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,166,754.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 8,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

