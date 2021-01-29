HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HOYA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HOYA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HOCPY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HOYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

HOCPY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.87. 17,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.45. HOYA has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $141.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.10.

HOYA Company Profile

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

