Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,700 shares, a growth of 2,597.1% from the December 31st total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hoth Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOTH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,285,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,923. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for dermatological disorders. The company focuses on therapies for patients suffering from indications, including eczema, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It intends to use the BioLexa Platform to develop two topical cream products that treat eczema and reduces post-procedure infections for patients undergoing aesthetic dermatology procedures.

