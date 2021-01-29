HOQU (HQX) Price Tops $0.0027 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. One HOQU token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $458,358.03 and $357,699.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00064444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.31 or 0.00798513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005687 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.94 or 0.03857467 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016902 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a token. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

