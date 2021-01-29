Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.60-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.4-34.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.95 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Bank of America increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of HON stock opened at $202.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 130,951 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $512,018.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 410,951 shares of company stock worth $1,670,542. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

