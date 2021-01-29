HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 3,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. HomeTrust Bancshares has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,430.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $125,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,633,377.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582. Insiders own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

