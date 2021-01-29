Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Scotiabank

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HMCBF. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Capital Group from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Home Capital Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Home Capital Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from $31.50 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HMCBF opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.