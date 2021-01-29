Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$42.00

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCG. TD Securities raised Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.17.

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) stock opened at C$30.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.39. Home Capital Group Inc. has a one year low of C$13.67 and a one year high of C$34.66. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$136.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$131.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.9786909 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

