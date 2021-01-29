Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has increased its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

HOMB stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

In other news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $29,536.00. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

