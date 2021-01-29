Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Shares of HOLI opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $12.47. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $16.09.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $129.47 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,893,000 after purchasing an additional 147,304 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

