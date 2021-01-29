Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

