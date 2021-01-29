High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,700 shares, a growth of 1,095.3% from the December 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.60 target price on shares of High Tide in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

HITIF stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55.

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis accessories and alternative lifestyle products. The company is also involved in the retailing of cannabis products. As of August 7, 2020, it operated 34 Canna Cabana retail cannabis stores in Ontario, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

