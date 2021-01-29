Hi Mutual Society Reaches Market Cap of $453,109.75 (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $453,109.75 and $5.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded 76.9% higher against the dollar. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.45 or 0.00787796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00044521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,444.35 or 0.03864374 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00013659 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00017605 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (CRYPTO:HMC) is a token. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hi Mutual Society (HMS) is a blockchain project developed and operated by Qfund, the largest online crowdfunding platform in Asia. HMS intends to build up a decentralized Mutual Society using blockchain technology and deliver relevant services in the healthcare and insurance industries. On the insurance industry, the HMS aims to introduce digital currencies systems to eliminate the inflation risk and store the sensitive data collected during the insurance period on the blockchain, keeping it safe from external attacks. Regarding the healthcare system, the HMS team plans to mitigate the long payout period and high reject rate by implementing the smart contract feature to improve the system efficiency. The HMS token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.