Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HSKA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heska from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Heska from $116.50 to $163.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Heska from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.10.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $173.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.34. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $178.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $56.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.55 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, analysts expect that Heska will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jason D. Aroesty sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,691,551.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie J. Trowbridge sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $616,935.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,929.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,751 shares of company stock worth $2,499,737. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Heska by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 79,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Heska by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Heska by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

