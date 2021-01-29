Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,416. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.47. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.18). On average, research analysts expect that Hepion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Foster bought 25,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Also, Director Peter Wijngaard bought 20,000 shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 61,500 shares of company stock worth $104,910. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.26% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B.

See Also: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.