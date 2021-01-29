Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 5,233.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HPST opened at $0.59 on Friday. Hempstract has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45.
About Hempstract
