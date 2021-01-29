Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hempstract, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPST) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 5,233.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HPST opened at $0.59 on Friday. Hempstract has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.45.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabigerol solutions in the United States. It offers CBD isolate powder and distillate oil. The company was formerly known as Riverdale Oil and Gas Corporation and changed its name to Hempstract, Inc in November 2020. Hempstract, Inc is based in Warden, Washington.

