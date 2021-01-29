Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a decrease of 93.0% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

HSDT opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.37. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.07% and a negative net margin of 2,716.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

