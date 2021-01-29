HeidelbergCement’s (HDELY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HDELY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HeidelbergCement in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

HDELY opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35. HeidelbergCement has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

