HeartBout 1-Day Volume Tops $908.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One HeartBout token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $72,597.09 and approximately $908.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00066911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $280.23 or 0.00825989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00048097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.08 or 0.04026531 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017674 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HB is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

