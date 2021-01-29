Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.45% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $18,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

HR opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.82.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.