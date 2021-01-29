Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$4.00 at National Bank Financial

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HWX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

HWX opened at C$2.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.72. The company has a market cap of C$553.92 million and a PE ratio of -35.50. Headwater Exploration Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.85 and a 1 year high of C$3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 103.21.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) (TSE:HWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$40,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX.TO) Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

