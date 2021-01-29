Head-To-Head Comparison: Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) versus Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Interspeed (OTCMKTS:ISPD) and Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interspeed and Plantronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interspeed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Plantronics $1.70 billion 0.80 -$827.18 million $1.99 16.46

Interspeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plantronics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Plantronics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Interspeed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Plantronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Interspeed and Plantronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Plantronics 1 1 3 0 2.40

Plantronics has a consensus target price of $24.75, suggesting a potential downside of 24.43%. Given Plantronics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics is more favorable than Interspeed.

Profitability

This table compares Interspeed and Plantronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interspeed N/A N/A N/A Plantronics -53.39% 70.65% 1.55%

Volatility & Risk

Interspeed has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Plantronics beats Interspeed on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interspeed Company Profile

This record represents the public shell of Interspeed, Inc. Interspeed, Inc. developed advanced high-speed broadband communications equipment based on Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) technology. The company offered a family of DSL Access Routers the EdgeSpeed 1000, EdgeSpeed 800, EdgeSpeed 500, and the EdgeSpeed DART. Its EdgeSpeedÂ products were designed for use by communications service providers that deployed Internet services 'in-building,' or in Multi-Tenant Units, to their business customers. All four products included complete DSL aggregation; and Layer 2 switching, IP Routing (Layer 3), and VPN functions in a single device. Other products were SM01, SM02, MM, SM21 and SM11/12. Interspeed's customers consist of service providers, value added resellers and system integrators. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in North Andover, Massachusetts.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services. The company sells its products through a sales team, as well as through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, retailer, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands, as well as RIG brand. Plantronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

