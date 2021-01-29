Head to Head Comparison: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BlackBerry alerts:

46.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Resonate Blends has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and Resonate Blends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -86.01% 4.12% 2.56% Resonate Blends -207.51% N/A -2,122.92%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackBerry and Resonate Blends’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $1.04 billion 7.93 -$152.00 million $0.02 732.50 Resonate Blends $1.05 million 3.06 -$3.67 million N/A N/A

Resonate Blends has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BlackBerry and Resonate Blends, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 2 7 0 0 1.78 Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackBerry presently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential downside of 57.34%. Given BlackBerry’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Summary

BlackBerry beats Resonate Blends on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry Cylance, BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. BlackBerry Limited also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry AtHoc, SecuSUITE, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, and other IoT applications; and manages and monetizes BlackBerry patents and applications. As of February 29, 2020, the company owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's intelligent vehicle data platform. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis-based products. It also operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides various offers, discounts, and alerts and events schedules, such as happy hours, trivia night, and other campaigns, as well as events, deals, and messages on their cell phone via SMS messaging to gyms, bars, boutiques, dentists, salons, restaurants, investor relations firms, real estate agents, and digital marketing agencies. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.