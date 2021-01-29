Head-To-Head Analysis: Sundial Growers (SNDL) & The Competition

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of 37 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sundial Growers to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Sundial Growers alerts:

Sundial Growers has a beta of 7.01, suggesting that its share price is 601% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers’ peers have a beta of 1.89, suggesting that their average share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sundial Growers and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million -$204.57 million -0.26 Sundial Growers Competitors $220.51 million -$115.67 million -4.36

Sundial Growers’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sundial Growers. Sundial Growers is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -415.89% -187.67% -72.67% Sundial Growers Competitors -206.12% -102.23% -20.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sundial Growers and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sundial Growers Competitors 153 375 403 10 2.29

Sundial Growers currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 51.52%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 3.62%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Sundial Growers peers beat Sundial Growers on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Sundial Growers Company Profile

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Sundial Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundial Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.