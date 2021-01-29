HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Trading Down 9.5%

HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 877,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 729,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on HCHC shares. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of HC2 from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.36.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 289,947 shares in the company, valued at $695,872.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer acquired 197,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $689,442.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,777.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,453,272 shares of company stock worth $5,099,837. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HCHC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HC2 by 137.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 89,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HC2 by 110.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in HC2 in the second quarter worth $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in HC2 in the second quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HC2 during the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

