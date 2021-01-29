HC Wainwright Raises Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Price Target to $1.30

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $0.90 to $1.30 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:URG opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $151.03 million, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,192.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648,169 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.76% of Ur-Energy worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

