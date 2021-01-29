HC Wainwright Lowers Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Neutral

HC Wainwright lowered shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadwind from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Broadwind from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadwind presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of BWEN opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $167.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.97 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.79.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $54.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Broadwind by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 90,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75,993 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadwind by 170.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadwind in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Broadwind by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

