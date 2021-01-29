Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $51.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $547.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.89. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 13.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 2.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 60.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

