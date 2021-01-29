Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) a €23.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.94 ($34.04).

ETR:G1A opened at €28.66 ($33.72) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €29.95.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

