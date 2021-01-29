Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $103.44

Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) (LON:HWG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.44 and traded as high as $121.90. Harworth Group plc (HWG.L) shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 562,843 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 99.80. The firm has a market cap of £385.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.29.

In other news, insider Patrick Bourke bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £42,000 ($54,873.27).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

