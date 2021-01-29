Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) PT Raised to $5.00

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price target hoisted by Alliance Global Partners to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a neutral rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Harvest Health & Recreation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

HRVSF opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $3.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc cultivates, processes, sells, and retails cannabis in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the brands of ROLL ONE, MODERN FLOWER, EVOLAB, CHROMA, CO2LORS, ALCHEMY and CBX SCIENCES.

