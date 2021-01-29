Harry J. Cynkus Acquires 4,000 Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Harry J. Cynkus bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $18,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE RES traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.46. 1,016,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,794. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.13.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of RPC by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,025,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after buying an additional 302,835 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 391,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.