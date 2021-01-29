Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Shares Down 8.2% on Insider Selling

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) dropped 8.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $18.91 and last traded at $19.02. Approximately 941,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 418,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Specifically, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 17,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $425,363.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $183,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 772,220 shares of company stock valued at $15,558,157. 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Harpoon Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $488.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.67.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.74% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Equities analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,522 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.