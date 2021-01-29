Harold S. Edwards Sells 1,000 Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $17,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,023.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $286.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $21.85.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Limoneira by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Limoneira by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Limoneira by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Limoneira during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

