Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) to Issue GBX 2.70 Dividend

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSP stock opened at GBX 260.21 ($3.40) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.00 million and a P/E ratio of 83.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23).

In other Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

