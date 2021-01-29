Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) to Issue GBX 2.70 Dividend

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HSP stock opened at GBX 260.21 ($3.40) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.00 million and a P/E ratio of 83.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 263.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 228.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Hargreaves Services Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 323.40 ($4.23).

In other Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Company Profile

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

