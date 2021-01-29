Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 11,104 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after buying an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,638,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after buying an additional 1,556,470 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,108,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $56.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

