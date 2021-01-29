Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

LAC opened at $19.81 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $12.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Roth Capital downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.