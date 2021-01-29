Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth about $190,772,000. SV Health Investors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth about $57,779,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth about $54,049,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth about $37,408,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in American Well in the third quarter worth about $34,147,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of American Well from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other American Well news, CMO Mary Modahl sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $2,907,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 330,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,721,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,950,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,134,734 shares of company stock valued at $56,451,353 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $28.57. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

