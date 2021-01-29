Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $551,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT opened at $123.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.69 and a 200 day moving average of $112.03. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

