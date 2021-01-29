Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $736,000 in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 30,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nikola by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

NKLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nikola presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. Nikola Co. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

