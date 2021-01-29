Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $332,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Albemarle by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in Albemarle by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Albemarle by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total transaction of $20,796,432.06. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $166.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.81.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

ALB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

