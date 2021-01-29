Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys New Shares in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,540 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,542 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

