Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,171 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 411,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 268,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.04 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

