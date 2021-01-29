Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $3,738,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $1,829,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Shares of CRSR opened at $38.18 on Friday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.69.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRSR shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,057,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,023,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.