HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Up 5.8%

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.16 and last traded at $11.05. 216,678 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 187,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HONE. TheStreet raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $644.68 million, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.76.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $75.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.05 million. Research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 626.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 145,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $337,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 93.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 78,247 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities. The company operates through two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise one-to four-family residential, second mortgages and lines of credit, residential real estate and construction, commercial real estate and construction, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

