Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Issue $0.10 Dividend

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

