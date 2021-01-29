Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of ($2.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.38. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $122.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.60. 179,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,647. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 166,566.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 18,151 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 13.3% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 36.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

